Stephanie J. Block, Santino Fontana, Sutton Foster, and Kelli O’Hara Will Play Florida Concerts

The Tony Award winners will appear at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale in the coming months.

Some of Broadway’s biggest stars are heading to Florida in the coming months, with concert appearances lined up at Fort Lauderdale's Parker Playhouse.

First up is two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes) December 7 at 8 PM with her latest show exploring the life-changing experience of motherhood. The star of TV Land’s Younger will perform material from her recent album Take Me to the World, alongside favorite songs from Broadway. Foster will be accompanied by music director Michael Rafter.

Sirius XM host and Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky will return to the Playhouse in 2020 for another season of his popular Broadway concert series, where special guests from Broadway share behind-the-scenes stories and revisit the memorable songs from their careers.

Rudetsky’s special guests include The King and I Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (January 3 at 8 PM) and 2018 Tony Award winners Stephanie J. Block, fresh off her acclaimed Broadway run in The Cher Show (February 22 at 8 PM), and Tootsie star Santino Fontana (April 3).

For tickets, visit ParkerPlayhouse.com.

Fontana has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Christopher Fitzgerald, Aaron Lazar, and Faith Prince (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

