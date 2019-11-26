Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Extends Off-Broadway

The world premiere, directed by John Ortiz, will play an additional week at Atlantic Theater.

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, extends its run at Atlantic Theater Company. Currently in previews, the Off-Broadway production will now continue through December 29.

A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven began performances in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater November 15.

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater, with an opening night set for December 9.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

