Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Extends Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Extends Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Nov 26, 2019
 
The world premiere, directed by John Ortiz, will play an additional week at Atlantic Theater.
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Victor Almanzar_HR.jpg
Victor Almanzar Ahron R. Foster

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, extends its run at Atlantic Theater Company. Currently in previews, the Off-Broadway production will now continue through December 29.

A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven began performances in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater November 15.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Ahron R. Foster

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater, with an opening night set for December 9.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Check Out Photos of Rehearsals for Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

Check Out Photos of Rehearsals for Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Off-Broadway

20 PHOTOS
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Cast with John Ortiz_HR.jpg
Cast of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven with John Ortiz Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Sean Carvajal, Neil Pepe, and Victor Almanzar_HR.jpg
Sean Carvajal, Neil Pepe, and Victor Almanzar Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_John Ortiz_HR.jpg
John Ortiz Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Jeffory Lawson, John Ortiz, and Neil Pepe_HR.jpg
Jeffory Lawson, John Ortiz, and Neil Pepe Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Esteban Andres Cruz_HR.jpg
Esteban Andres Cruz Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Kara Young and David Anzuelo_HR.jpg
Kara Young and David Anzuelo Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Elizabeth Canavan_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Canavan Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Molly Collier_HR.jpg
Molly Collier Ahron R. Foster
Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven_Atlantic Theater Company_Rehearsal Photos_Elizabeth Rodriguez_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Rodriguez Ahron R. Foster
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!