Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven to Begin Off-Broadway November 15

The world premiere, directed by John Ortiz, is presented by Atlantic Theater.

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie winner John Ortiz, will begin previews at Atlantic Theater Company November 15. First preview was previously scheduled for November 14.

A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, the play is a co-production between Atlantic and LAByrinth Theater.

The company is comprised of Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Orange is the New Black), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven plays in Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre, where the production will officially open December 9.

The world premiere features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

