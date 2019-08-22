Stephen Karam and PJ Paparelli's Columbinus to Play Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Aug 22, 2019
 
The play, about the Columbine school shooting, is part of The Drama Club NYC's upcoming season.
Steven Karam Ben Arons Photography

The Drama Club NYC, a new NYC-based not-for-profit theatre company, will revive Stephen Karam and PJ Paparelli's documentary play Columbinus Off-Broadway this fall. The season lineup also includes The Second Coming of Joan of Arc by Carolyn Gage, Theo Wolf's 100 Aker Wood, and a contemporary re-imagining of Henrik Ibsen's An Enemy of the People by Adaire Kamen.

Columbinus, sparked by the April 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado, was created by The United States Theater Project based on discussions with parents, survivors and community leaders, as well as police evidence. The show was revised in 2013 based on additional interviews and the release of new information.

Performances will begin October 10 in The Actors Temple for a run scheduled through January 2020.

For more information on the season visit Thedramaclubnyc.org.

