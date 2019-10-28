Stephen Schwartz at Work on A Christmas Carol Movie Musical for Disney

The new adaptation, written and directed by Bill Condon, will shine a new light on the Charles Dickens novel.

Three-time Oscar winner and Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz (Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame) is at work developing songs for a new movie musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, currently titled Marley.

The Disney film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be directed by Bill Condon, who has already finished the script; Condon reunites with Disney after helming the live-action Beauty and the Beast. Dan Jinks and Greg Yolen are producing.

Marley will be be told through the perspective of the title Jacob Marley, the dead business partner of main character Ebenezer Scrooge.

Further information, including casting and a production timeline, will be announced later. Until then, a Broadway staging of Jack Thorne’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol will begin previews at the Lyceum Theatre November 7.