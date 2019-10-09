Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, More Set to Perform October 15 at Upper East Side Barnes & Noble

Joel Grey will also be on hand to celebrate the success of Fiddler on the Roof In Yiddish: The 2018 Cast Recording.

Director Joel Grey, cast members Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, and more will celebrate the Billboard chart success of the Fiddler on the Roof In Yiddish cast album October 15 at Barnes and Noble in New York City’s Upper East Side. The director and stars will be joined by Stephanie Lynn Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff, and Raquel Nobile.

The cast will sing three songs from the musical, currently running at Off-Broadway's Stage 42, accompanied by Associate Music Director/Conductor Andrew Wheeler. The stars will also sign CDs of the cast recording, which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard magazine’s Cast Albums chart and rose to No. 5 shortly after.

The wristband event begins at 3:30 PM at 150 East 86th Street. Starting at 9 AM the day of the event, wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis with purchase of the album.

In addition to a full recording of the show in Yiddish, the album includes 11 songs in English that were cut from the original Broadway production in 1964.

