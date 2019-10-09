Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, More Set to Perform October 15 at Upper East Side Barnes & Noble

Cabaret & Concert News   Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, More Set to Perform October 15 at Upper East Side Barnes & Noble
By Dan Meyer
Oct 09, 2019
Joel Grey will also be on hand to celebrate the success of Fiddler on the Roof In Yiddish: The 2018 Cast Recording.
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Jennifer Babiak and Steven Skybell Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Director Joel Grey, cast members Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, and more will celebrate the Billboard chart success of the Fiddler on the Roof In Yiddish cast album October 15 at Barnes and Noble in New York City’s Upper East Side. The director and stars will be joined by Stephanie Lynn Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Rachel Zatcoff, and Raquel Nobile.

The cast will sing three songs from the musical, currently running at Off-Broadway's Stage 42, accompanied by Associate Music Director/Conductor Andrew Wheeler. The stars will also sign CDs of the cast recording, which debuted at No. 10 on Billboard magazine’s Cast Albums chart and rose to No. 5 shortly after.

PHOTOS: See Fiddler on the Roof Celebrate One Year Off-Broadway

The wristband event begins at 3:30 PM at 150 East 86th Street. Starting at 9 AM the day of the event, wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first served basis with purchase of the album.

In addition to a full recording of the show in Yiddish, the album includes 11 songs in English that were cut from the original Broadway production in 1964.

Photos: Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Opens Off-Broadway

51 PHOTOS
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Ariana DeBose Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Jana Robbins and her mom
Jana Robbins and her mom Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Bebe Neuwirth and Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Blair Brown and Joel Grey Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Matthew Didner, Staś Kmieć, Joel Grey, Merete Muenter, and Zalmen Mlotek Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey, Stella Gregg, and Clark Gregg Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Mary Testa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey, Kate Mulgrew, and Dale Soules Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey and Hal Luftig Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Fiddler on the Roof_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Joel Grey, Sutton Foster, and Hal Luftig Joseph Marzullo/WENN
