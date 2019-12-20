Sting to Return to The Last Ship for 2020 North American Tour

Oliver Savile, who starred with Sting in the Canadian premiere, will return as Gideon Fletcher.

Sting will return to star in The Last Ship, the singer-songwriter’s semi-autobiographical musical, when it tours the U.S. in 2020. First up on the tour, in January, is the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by engagements in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., St. Paul, and Detroit.

The tour will be directed by Lorne Campbell, artistic director of Northern Stage in Newcastle, who directed the U.K. tour of the musical in 2018, as well as the Canadian premiere earlier this year (which also starred Sting).

The Last Ship is centered on Gideon Fletcher, who returns to the English seafaring town of Wallsend after 15 years. The musical, inspired by the town where Sting grew up, follows Gideon’s efforts to come to terms with his past while grappling with the man he has become.

The North American tour will star Oliver Savile as Gideon, Sting as Jackie White, Frances McNamee as Meg Dawson, Jackie Morrison as Peggy White, Marc Akinfolarin as Adrian Sanderson, Joe Caffrey as Billy Thompson, Matt Corner as Davey Harrison, Susay Fay as Maureen Summerson, Orla Gormley as Mrs. Dees, Annie Grace as Baroness Tynedale, Oliver Kearney as Kev Dickinson, Sean Kearns as Freddy Newlands/Old Joe Fletcher/Ferryman, David Muscat as Thomas Ashburner, Tom Parsons as Eric Ford, Joseph Peacock as Young Gideon, Sophie Reid as Ellen Dawson, Hannah Richardson as Cathleen Fleming, and Jade Sophia Vertannes as Young Meg. Several of the cast, including Savile, reprise their performances from the Toronto premiere.

For tickets and more information visit TheLastShipmusical.

The Last Ship opened on Broadway in fall 2014 and ran for 105 performances. Directed by Joe Mantello, the production was nominated for two Tony Awards, including a nod to Sting for Best Original Score. Sting wrote the music and lyrics for The Last Ship, with a book written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writers John Logan and Brian Yorkey.

