Sting to Return to The Last Ship for 2020 North American Tour

toggle menu
toggle search form
National Tour News   Sting to Return to The Last Ship for 2020 North American Tour
By Olivia Clement
Dec 20, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Last Ship
 
Oliver Savile, who starred with Sting in the Canadian premiere, will return as Gideon Fletcher.

Sting will return to star in The Last Ship, the singer-songwriter’s semi-autobiographical musical, when it tours the U.S. in 2020. First up on the tour, in January, is the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, followed by engagements in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., St. Paul, and Detroit.

The tour will be directed by Lorne Campbell, artistic director of Northern Stage in Newcastle, who directed the U.K. tour of the musical in 2018, as well as the Canadian premiere earlier this year (which also starred Sting).

The Last Ship is centered on Gideon Fletcher, who returns to the English seafaring town of Wallsend after 15 years. The musical, inspired by the town where Sting grew up, follows Gideon’s efforts to come to terms with his past while grappling with the man he has become.

The North American tour will star Oliver Savile as Gideon, Sting as Jackie White, Frances McNamee as Meg Dawson, Jackie Morrison as Peggy White, Marc Akinfolarin as Adrian Sanderson, Joe Caffrey as Billy Thompson, Matt Corner as Davey Harrison, Susay Fay as Maureen Summerson, Orla Gormley as Mrs. Dees, Annie Grace as Baroness Tynedale, Oliver Kearney as Kev Dickinson, Sean Kearns as Freddy Newlands/Old Joe Fletcher/Ferryman, David Muscat as Thomas Ashburner, Tom Parsons as Eric Ford, Joseph Peacock as Young Gideon, Sophie Reid as Ellen Dawson, Hannah Richardson as Cathleen Fleming, and Jade Sophia Vertannes as Young Meg. Several of the cast, including Savile, reprise their performances from the Toronto premiere.

For tickets and more information visit TheLastShipmusical.

The Last Ship opened on Broadway in fall 2014 and ran for 105 performances. Directed by Joe Mantello, the production was nominated for two Tony Awards, including a nod to Sting for Best Original Score. Sting wrote the music and lyrics for The Last Ship, with a book written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writers John Logan and Brian Yorkey.

Production Photos: Sting in The Last Ship in Toronto

Production Photos: Sting in The Last Ship in Toronto

16 PHOTOS
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of The Last Ship Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Sting and the Cast of The Last Ship Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of The Last Ship Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Sting Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of The Last Ship Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jackie Morrison and Sting Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Frances McNamee and Oliver Savile Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Cast of The Last Ship Cylla von Tiedemann
Oliver Savile and Sting
Oliver Savile and Sting Cylla von Tiedemann
The Last Ship_Toronto_Production Photos_2019_HR
Frances McNamee and Oliver Savile Cylla von Tiedemann
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!