Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Be More Chill's Will Roland, More Join Andrew Barth Feldman’s Star Wars Musical Parody

Co-written with Feldman’s childhood friend Adrian Dickson, musical will play Feinstein's/54 Below in February and March.

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, Be More Chill) and Kyle Selig (Mean Girls) have joined the upcoming benefit concert performances of SW: A New(sical) Hope, a Star Wars musical parody co-written by recent Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman with his childhood friend Adrian Dickson.

Previously set to play just one night, the concert will now be presented four times over two evenings at Feinstein's/54 Below, running February 9 and March 1 at both 7 and 9:30 PM.

Matarazzo, Roland, and Selig will play Luke Skywalker (at the February performance only), C-3PO, and Han Solo, respectively, replacing the originally announced Antonio Cipriano, Wesley Taylor, and Jason Gotay. Also joining the cast are Jared Goldsmith (Dear Evan Hansen) as R2-D2.

The cast also includes Feldman as The Voice of Space God, Drew Gehling (Waitress, Almost Famous) as Darth Vader, Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart) as Princess Leia, Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening) as Grand Moff Tarkin, Heath Saunders (Great Comet, Alice By Heart) as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Sky Lakota-Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Uncle Owen and Mickey Mouse, and Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen) as Chewbacca, YouTube favorite Nathan Fosbinder, and a slew of fellow Dear Evan Hansen alums: Josh Strobl, Dan Macke, Diamond Essence-White, Talia Simone Robinson, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, and Nathan Levy.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening will benefit NEXT for Autism.

Visit 54Below.com for more information.