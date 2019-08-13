Stratford Festival 2020 to Include Chicago, Wendy & Peter Pan, 2 Musical World Premieres, More

Spamalot, Wolf Hall, and Three Tall Women will also be staged.

The Stratford Festival won’t just be christening the new Tom Patterson Theatre stage during its 2020 season—it’s also mounting an entirely new production of Chicago, the first time that's been done at a major theatre company outside of London or New York (where the long-running revival plays) in 30 years, according to organizers.

Reimagined by director-choreographer Donna Feore, the Kander and Ebb musical will be built specifically for the festival’s thrust stage. Joining the musical at the Canadian performing arts complex are a slew of Shakespearean classics, musical world premieres, and modern Broadway favorites.

Feore will pull double-duty by additionally directing the world musical premiere of Here’s What It Takes from Barenaked Ladies’ Steven Page and playwright Daniel MacIvor. Other premieres include the Morris Panych-helmed Frankenstein Revived by composer David Coulter and Ann-Marie MacDonald’s Hamlet 911, directed by Alisa Palmer.

Among the festival’s more classical offerings are Richard III, helmed by Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino, paired with the Scott Wentworth-helmed All’s Well That Ends Well. Productions of Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, and Molière’s The Miser are also planned. The roster also includes Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, directed by Diana Leblanc, and Tomson Highway’s The Rez Sisters, directed by Jessica Carmichael.

The North American premiere of Wendy & Peter Pan, by Ella Hickson, will be directed by Keira Loughran and choreographed by Allen Kaeja. Stratford will then mount the Tony-winning Best Musical of 2005, Monty Python’s Spamalot, helmed by Lezlie Wade and choreographed by Jesse Robb. Lastly, Hilary Mantel’s two-part Wolf Hall will be co-directed by Ted Witzel and Geraint Wyn Davies.