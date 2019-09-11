Stratford Festival Will Honor Andrea Martin

Martin Short, Paul Shaffer, and Victor Garber will be part of the celebration of the two-time Tony winner.

Two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin will be celebrated by the Stratford Festival at a gala September 23 at Toronto’s Four Seasons Hotel.

Martin will receive the 2019 Legacy Award, honoring important figures in the company's history, in an evening that will also feature Martin Short, Paul Shaffer, and Victor Garber.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Andrea’s for decades,” said Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino. “Her work on SCTV had me in stitches, so when I saw her live in Candide here at the Stratford Festival, I was ready to worship at her altar, and this goddess didn’t disappoint. Her vitality and enormous talent have made her an icon. It is a great pleasure to say thank you and celebrate her and her intersection with Stratford.”

“How fortunate am I to be honored twice by the Stratford Festival?” Martin added. “I was first honored, in 1978, to be part of Stratford’s acting company. I was cast alongside Dame Maggie Smith and Brian Bedford in Private Lives, directed by Robin Phillips. And on alternate nights I pranced around the stage as the Old Lady with half a butt in the Leonard Bernstein operetta Candide. If 1978 was the cake, 2019 is the icing. Thank you Stratford for this glorious award.”

Martin won her Tony Awards for Pippin in 2013 and My Favorite Year in 1993. She earned a sixth Tony nomination, for Best Featured Actress in a Play, for 2016’s Noises Off. On screen she has appeared in recurring roles in Roxie, The Martin Short Show, Damon, George and Martha, Working the Engels, and, most recently, as Marilyn Kessler on Hulu’s Difficult People, as Carol Wendelson on NBC’s Great News, and as Francesca Lovatelli on CBS’s The Good Fight. Her film credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Producers, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and the role of Aunt Voula in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The first Legacy Award was presented to Christopher Plummer in 2011. Since then it has gone to Dame Maggie Smith, William Shatner, Martha Henry, Colm Feore, Eric McCormack, Gordon Pinsent, and Megan Follows.

