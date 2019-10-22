Submissions Now Open for O'Neill's 2020 National Music Theater Conference

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Submissions Now Open for O'Neill's 2020 National Music Theater Conference
By Emily Selleck
Oct 22, 2019
 
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is accepting submissions through November 1.
Lopezes Honored at O’Neill 2016 Summer Gala
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center 2016 Summer Gala Isaak Berliner

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now accepting submissions for its 2020 National Music Theater Conference. Writers can submit new musicals through the the Open Submissions process through November 1.

Selected writers will receive a two week residency during June or July 2020 at the Waterford, Connecticut, venue with a stipend, housing, meals, and transportation to support an intensive rehearsal process and four script-in-hand public readings with a professional cast and creative team.

Since its inception in 1978, the National Music Theater Conference has developed over 145 works including Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s In Transit, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, and Avenue Q by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, and Jeff Whitty.

The 2020 season will be the third under the direction of Artistic Director Alexander Gemignani, who says he is looking for works that challenge and inspire that are written by diverse theatermakers.

“I encourage writers with every level of experience to apply; seasoned pros as well as those who have never applied to NMTC or elsewhere. Our readers represent a vast array of artists and administrators who are hungry to be a part of the next generation of groundbreaking musicals developed at the O’Neill,” he says.

For more information, visit TheONeill.org.

Photos from the O’Neill Theater Center’s One-Night-Only 2016 Summer Gala Concert

Photos from the O’Neill Theater Center’s One-Night-Only 2016 Summer Gala Concert

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez were honored by the O’Neill with a concert featuring songs from their collective body of work.

19 PHOTOS
Lopezes Honored at O’Neill 2016 Summer Gala
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center 2016 Summer Gala Isaak Berliner
Lopezes Honored at O’Neill 2016 Summer Gala
O’Neill Executive Director Preston Whiteway hosts the O’Neill Summer Gala honoring composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. Isaak Berliner
Patti Murin, Katie Lopez, and Annie Lopez perform “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from <i>Frozen</i> at the 2016 O’Neill Summer Gala
Patti Murin, Katie Lopez, and Annie Lopez perform “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” from Frozen at the 2016 O’Neill Summer Gala
Andrew Rannells performs I BELIEVE from THE BOOK OF MORMON at the 2016 O&#39;Neill Summer Gala.
Andrew Rannells performs I BELIEVE from THE BOOK OF MORMON at the 2016 O'Neill Summer Gala. Isaak Berliner
Original AVENUE Q cast members Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyons perform at the 2016 O’Neill Summer Gala. (C)
Original AVENUE Q cast members Jennifer Barnhart and Rick Lyons perform at the 2016 O’Neill Summer Gala. (C) Allie Dearie
Playwright Stephen Karam talks about getting his start as an intern at the Eugene O&#39;Neill Theater Center
Playwright Stephen Karam talks about getting his start as an intern at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Isaak Berliner
Lopezes Honored at O’Neill 2016 Summer Gala
Andrew Rannells, Rick Lyon and Daniel Plimpton perform an medley of songs, arranged especially for the 2016 O’Neill Gala by Stephen Oremus. Allie Dearie
Besty Wolfe sings LET IT GO from FROZEN at the 2016 O&#39;Neill Summer Gala.
Besty Wolfe sings LET IT GO from FROZEN at the 2016 O'Neill Summer Gala. Isaak Berliner
Lopezes Honored at O’Neill 2016 Summer Gala
Kristen Anderson-Lopez reacts to performances in her honor at the 2016 Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Summer Gala. Isaak Berliner
Composer Robert Lopez Performs at the 2016 O&#39;Neill Summer Gala.
Composer Robert Lopez Performs at the 2016 O'Neill Summer Gala. Allie Dearie
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!