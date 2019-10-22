Submissions Now Open for O'Neill's 2020 National Music Theater Conference

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is accepting submissions through November 1.

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now accepting submissions for its 2020 National Music Theater Conference. Writers can submit new musicals through the the Open Submissions process through November 1.

Selected writers will receive a two week residency during June or July 2020 at the Waterford, Connecticut, venue with a stipend, housing, meals, and transportation to support an intensive rehearsal process and four script-in-hand public readings with a professional cast and creative team.

Since its inception in 1978, the National Music Theater Conference has developed over 145 works including Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s In Transit, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights, and Avenue Q by Robert Lopez, Jeff Marx, and Jeff Whitty.

The 2020 season will be the third under the direction of Artistic Director Alexander Gemignani, who says he is looking for works that challenge and inspire that are written by diverse theatermakers.

“I encourage writers with every level of experience to apply; seasoned pros as well as those who have never applied to NMTC or elsewhere. Our readers represent a vast array of artists and administrators who are hungry to be a part of the next generation of groundbreaking musicals developed at the O’Neill,” he says.

For more information, visit TheONeill.org.

