Submissions Open for 2nd Annual 'You Will Be Found' College Essay Writing Challenge

This Dear Evan Hansen-inspired contest from the Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop recognizes excellence in storytelling with a $1,500 scholarship.

Submissions are now open for the second annual "You Will Be Found" college essay writing challenge.

Administered by the Broadway Education Alliance and Gotham Writers Workshop, the contest invites high school juniors and seniors to write essays describing how the song "You Will Be Found," from the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, resonates with them. The winner will receive a $1,5000 scholarship to the college of their choice, funded by Dear Evan Hansen producer Stacey Mindich.

The contest is open to students in the Greater New York area, including Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, along with Westchester, Nassau, Orange, Rockland, and Suffolk counties.

Entries will be judged by Dear Evan Hansen original Broadway cast member and Tony nominee Mike Faist, Broadway's current Evan Andrew Barth Feldman, Little Brown Books editor Farrin Jacobs, Washington Post theatre critic Peter Marks, Born This Way Foundation's Josh Meredith, and TIME Magazine Chief Strategic Partnerships Editor Susanna Schrobsdorff.

Submissions must be received no later than 11:59 PM on April 6. The award will be presented at the 10th annual Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance showcase, scheduled for May 17 at Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan.

The inaugural winner was Katherine Hui of Great Neck South High School, now studying architecture at Rice University.

For more information and to submit an essay, click here.

