Suzanne Vega to Replace Duncan Sheik in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical Off-Broadway

Composer-lyricist Sheik, who was set to also perform, will focus on his role as part of the creative team.

Grammy winning singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega will replace the previously announced Duncan Sheik as the Band Leader in Sheik's musical Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway. The musical, which will receive its world premiere from The New Group, has music and lyrics by Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

"It turns out that being in the cast on top of being composer and co-lyricist of a new musical is a lot to chew, so I have decided to focus on the latter” says Sheik. "I’m thrilled that my friend and longtime collaborator Suzanne Vega will be stepping into the role. She joins an amazing cast and creative team and I hope as many people get to enjoy this show as possible.”

Based on the 1969 film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice details the story of two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution.

Directed by Scott Elliott, with choreography by Kelly Devine, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice will begin performances January 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center, ahead of a February 4 opening.

The cast is rounded out by Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted, joined by Jamie Mohamdein as an ensemble member.

The creative team is comprised of scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager. Orchestrations are Sheik, with vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations by Hart.

