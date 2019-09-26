Sweet Charity, The King and I, and More Movie Musicals to Be Screened at Film Forum

By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 26, 2019
 
Bob Fosse biographer Kevin Winkler will introduce the 4K restored showings of Sweet Charity in October.
Paula Kelly, Shirley MacLaine, and Chita Rivera in Sweet Charity Universal Pictures

Film Forum will present special screenings of multiple movie musicals this fall, beginning with the Bob Fosse-directed Sweet Charity. Screenings of the film, starring Shirley MacLaine, will take place October 13 at 4:30 PM and October 14 at 2:30 PM.

Both showings at the downtown venue will be introduced by Kevin Winkler, former dancer and author of the biography Big Deal: Bob Fosse and Dance in the American Musical. The movie will be shown in a new 4K restoration.

Deborah Kerr and Yul Brynner in The King and I (1956) 20th Century Fox

The 1969 film is adapted from the 1965 Broadway musical of the same name, which featured a book by Neil Simon, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by Dorothy Fields. The film version—the production of which was recently depicted in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon—stars Shirley MacClaine as Charity alongside a supporting cast of Broadway veterans John McMartin, Chita Rivera, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Ben Vereen.

Both the Broadway production and the film were directed and choreographed by Fosse, the latter marking his film directorial debut.

Later this season, Film Forum will screen other films adapted from Broadway shows, such as Hair and The King and I, as well as films that have inspired stage productions: Beetlejuice and Thoroughly Modern Millie.

For more information on Film Forum and their complete list of screenings, visit FilmForum.org.

