Sydney James Harcourt, Sally Wilfert, Eddie Cooper, More Will Star in Industry Reading of New Musical PopStar

Sharon Rosen, who conceived the project, also directs.

Invitation-only staged readings of the new musical PopStar will be presented October 17–18 at Ripley Grier in Manhattan.

In the musical, “Buzz” Michaelson, a driven, brilliant, but abrasive Hollywood record executive, decides to strike out on his own, risking it all to take his young proteges to the top of the charts.

Conceived and directed by Sharon Rosen with choreography by Josh Assor, the cast will feature Sydney James Harcourt (Hamilton) as Buzz, Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen) as Luka, Kalyn West (The Prom) as Katie, Sally Wilfert (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee national tour) as Mimi, Ashley D. Kelley (Eve’s Song Off-Broadway) as Daphne, Eddie Cooper (The Cradle Will Rock Off-Broadway) as The Lodge, Perry Young (In the Heights national tour) as Marco, Amy Keum (Be More Chill, regional) as Daisy, and Levin Valayil as Chaz.

The ensemble includes Liam Allen, Ian Campayno, Erik J. Christensen, Alex Hartman, Carolyn Miller, Genny Lis Padilla, Nico de Jesus, Cajai Fellows Johnson, and Monica Woods.

PopStar has a book by Martin Casella (The Irish Curse) and music and lyrics by Sophie Dupin (Manhattan Nocturne) and Jay Levine (iCarly).

The creative team also includes music supervisors Dominick Amendum (First Date) and Aaron Jodoin (Pretty Woman) and music director Matt Hinkley (Godspell). Casting is by Geoff Josselson (Southern Comfort, Yank!), and general management is by Alchemy Production Group (Come From Away).

