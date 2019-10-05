Sylvia Khoury's Syrian Refugee-Focused Power Strip Starts Previews at LCT3 October 5

Tyne Rafaeli directs the Off-Broadway run.

The world premiere of Power Strip debuts Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater as part of LCT3’s fall season. Written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Drama Desk nominee Tyne Rafaeli (Usual Girls), the play begins performances October 5 with an official opening October 21.

The drama follows Yasmin, a young Syrian living in a Greek refugee camp who spends her days dependent on an electric power strip. The Syrian Civil War destroyed the world she once new, and now every day is a fight to survive. Dina Shihabi plays Yasmin in a cast that also features Peter Ganim, Darius Homayoun, and Ali Lopez-Sohaili.

The production will feature scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound by Matt Hubbs.

Khoury is a graduate of the New School for Drama's MFA and recently saw her play Selling Kabul debut at Williamstown Theatre Festival ahead of its scheduled Off-Broadway debut at Playwrights Horizons in 2020. Her other works include Against the Hillside and The Place Women Go. She is a previous recipient of the Dramatists’ Guild Fellowship, a former member of the Women’s Project Lab, and current member of the Rita Goldberg Playwrights’ Workshop at The Lark and Youngblood at Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Rafaeli previously worked as the associate director to Bartlett Sher on Lincoln Center Theater’s productions of The King and I and Golden Boy. She is a former fellow of the WP Theater and received the 2014 SDC Sir John Gielgud Fellowship for Classic Direction. Her work has been seen at Classic Stage Company, Roundabout, MTC, and more.

Performances are currently scheduled through November 17.

