TADA! Youth Theater to Honor Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt at 2020 Gala

Tituss Burgess will host the March event.

Husband-and-wife composers and music directors Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt have been named honorees of TADA! Youth Theater's 35th annual gala, set to take place March 2 at Tribeca 360. Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Tituss Burgess will host the event, featuring dinner and drinks, a live auction, and performances.

"TADA! isn’t just a theater company, it’s a community, and it’s a community that we have been proud to be part of for over two decades," Tony winner Brown and Stitt said in a joint statement. "As music directors, writers, and parents of ensemble members, we have been witness to the most magical transformations, watching kids turn from nervous introverts to confident performers and strong leaders. TADA’s ethos of inclusivity, diversity, and equality has brought our family into constant, energizing conversation with every corner of New York’s vibrant population. And: the shows are always really fun!"

Founded in 1984, TADA! aims to provide musical theatre programming to young people from various backgrounds, producing original works for student and family audiences.

Additional participants will be announced later. Tickets, starting at $250, are available at TADATheater.com.