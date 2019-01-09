Take a Closer Look at The Lion King—And See the Mastery of Scar's Mask

The Lion King is one of the most inventive, groundbreaking and unforgettable shows ever seen on stage. The unique artistry of the sets, costumes and puppetry has made an indelible mark on Broadway and around the world. Under the direction and creative supervision of Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor, the show‘s one-of-a-kind handcrafted masks give each character a distinct and dynamic personality.

Now you have an opportunity to take an up-close look at one of the show's most striking and memorable creations: the mask worn by Simba's villainous uncle Scar.