Take a Look at Christopher Chen's The Headlands Off-Broadway

The LCT3 production, directed by Knud Adams, opens Feburary 24 at the Claire Tow Theatre.

On February 8, the world premiere of Christopher Chen’s new play The Headlands began performances at Lincoln Center Theater’s Claire Tow Theater as part of the LCT3 season. Directed by Knud Adams, the play follows Henry as he plays civilian detective, investigating his own father’s murder. The limited engagement will officially open February 24 and is currently set to run through March 22.

Aaron Yoo stars as Henry alongside a cast that features Laura Kai Chen (Dan Cody’s Yacht), Edward Chin-Lyn (Small Mouth Sounds), Mahira Kakkar (Off-Broadway’s The Wives), Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram (Junk, Network), and Johnny Wu (Chinglish).

The Headlands features scenic design by Kimie Nishikawa, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Mark Barton, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss, and projection design by Ruey Horng Sun. Joshua Mark Gustafson is the Stage Manager.

