A First Look at Joshua Henry in The Wrong Man Off-Broadway

The world premiere from MCC, directed by Thomas Kail, opens October 9.

Performances are underway for the world premiere of The Wrong Man, a new musical by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan, now playing at the The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space Off-Broadway. Directed by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail, the cast is led by Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez; check out photos from the run below.

The Wrong Man features a book, music, and lyrics by Golan. The story, which takes place in Reno, Nevada, follows a man who is framed for murder after being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The cast is rounded out by Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Malik Kitchen, Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens, Kyle Robinson, Debbie Christine Tjong, and Julius Williams.

Flip through photos from The Wrong Man below:



Production Photos: The Wrong Man at MCC Theater Production Photos: The Wrong Man at MCC Theater 10 PHOTOS

The Wrong Man began previews September 18 and is scheduled through November 17. The show's creative team reunites Kail with fellow Hamilton Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, who is the music supervisor, vocal arranger, and orchestrator. Taylor Peckham serves as music director, and two-time Emmy winner Travis Wall is choreographer.

The Wrong Man features scenic design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Jason Pacella.

For tickets and more information visit MCCTheater.org.