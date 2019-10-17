Take a Look at Megan Hilty as the Singing K.C. in Disney Junior’s T.O.T.S.

The Tony nominee sings the ’No Thank You Bite’ song in the new episode.

Before you see her as Patsy Cline in Lifetime's Patsy & Loretta, Tony nominee Megan Hilty will return to the small screen as the voice of K.C., Disney's fun-loving and free-spirited koala in the Disney Junior animated series T.O.T.S.

Take a sneak peek of the October 18 episode, featuring Hilty singing the “No Thank You Bite” song (which encourages kids to try new foods), in the video above.

The show, which chronicles the adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy (a tenacious penguin and a kind-hearted flamingo training at the Tiny Ones Transport Service), uses original songs to tackle parenting lessons and childhood themes—from adoption to being scared of the dark.

The series voice cast also includes fellow Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Ugly Betty) as Captain Beakman, Jet Jurgensmeyer (Last Man Standing) as Pip the Penguin, and Christian J. Simon (Sydney to the Max) as Freddy the Flamingo.

T.O.T.S. features songs by Rob Cantor. The series was created by Travis Braun, who also serves as co-executive producer. Vic Cook is executive producer, Chris Gilligan is co-executive producer and supervising director, and Guy Toubes is story editor. The series is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.