Take a Look at the North American Tour of My Fair Lady

By Ruthie Fierberg
Dec 18, 2019
 
Lincoln Center Theater’s Tony-nominated production officially opens its tour at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's My Fair Lady revival officially opens at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., December 19, following an initial kickoff in Syracuse, New York. Check out highlights in the montage above.

The production, directed by Barlett Sher, stars Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle and Laird Mackintosh as Professor Henry Higgins. “Shereen Ahmed is a luminous and revelatory Eliza who, with Laird Mackintosh, a witty and happily misogynistic Higgins, make for an electrifying evening,” Sher says.

Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh.jpg
Shereen Ahmed and Laird Mackintosh

The cast also features Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, Wade McCollum as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce, and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.

Rounding out the cast are Mark Aldrich, Rajeer Alford, Colin Anderson, Polly Baird, Mark Banik, Michael Biren, Shavey Brown, Anne Brummel, Henry Byalikov, Mary Callanan, Jennifer Evans, Nicole Ferguson, Kaitlyn Frank, Juliane Godfrey, Colleen Grate, Patrick Kerr, Brandon Leffler, Nathalie Marrable, William Michals, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, JoAnna Rhinehart, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Fana Tesfagiorgis, Michael Williams, and John T. Wolfe.

This revival draws heavily on George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion, which inspired the Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe musical.

The Broadway production earned five Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Revival of Musical. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival; five Drama Desk Awards, including Best Musical Revival; and three Drama League Awards, including Best Musical Revival. After opening at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in 2018, My Fair Lady played 548 performances, closing July 7, 2019.

The revival features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring the musical’s original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Orchestration adaptation is by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell.

Subsequent stops through August 2020 include Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Orlando, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Francisco.

Production Photos: My Fair Lady on Tour

Production Photos: My Fair Lady on Tour

8 PHOTOS
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Laird Mackintosh, Gayton Scott, Adam Grupper, Kevin Pariseau, and Shereen Ahmed in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Laird Mackintosh, Gayton Scott, Adam Grupper, Kevin Pariseau, and Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Leslie Alexander, Shereen Ahmed, and Kevin Pariseau in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Sam Simahk, Shereen Ahmed, Kevin Pariseau, Leslie Alexander, and cast in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Sam Simahk, Shereen Ahmed, Kevin Pariseau, Leslie Alexander, and cast in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals, and Colin Anderson in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Shavey Brown, Mark Aldrich, Shereen Ahmed (center), William Michals, and Colin Anderson in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Laird Mackintosh in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Adam Grupper and cast in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
Kevin Pariseau, Laird Mackintosh, and Shereen Ahmed in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Kevin Pariseau, Laird Mackintosh, and Shereen Ahmed in My Fair Lady Joan Marcus
