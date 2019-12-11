Take a Look Back at City of Angels on Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Dec 11, 2019
 
The musical opened on Broadway at what is now the August Wilson Theatre on December 11, 1989.
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
James Naughton, Kay McClelland, and Greg Edelman Martha Swope

December 11 marks the 30th anniversary of City of Angels, the musical comedy with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel, and a book by Larry Gilbert. The production, which opened on Broadway in 1989, is an homage to the film noir genre and follows two interlocking plots: that of an author attempting to adapt his book into a screenplay, and the plot of the film he is trying to write.

Directed by Michael Blakemore, City of Angels starred James Naughton, René Auberjonois, Shawn Elliott, Randy Graff, Dee Hoty, Kay McClelland, Rachel York, James Cahill, and Carolee Carmello. The production ran for 24 previews and 879 performances at the Virginia Theatre (now the August Wilson) before closing on January 19, 1992. It won the Tony Award for Best Musical, as well as Best Book and Best Score.

Vanessa Williams is scheduled to make her West End debut in the upcoming revival, set to begin previews in London March 5, 2020.

City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
James Naughton, Kay McClelland, and Greg Edelman Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
James Naughton and Kay McClelland Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
Scott Waara and the Cast of City of Angels Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
Rene Auberjonois and Greg Edelman Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
James Naughton and the Cast of City of Angels Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
Kay McClelland and the Cast of City of Angels Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
James Naughton Martha Swope
City of Angels_Broadway_1989_Production Photos_X_HR
Herschel Sparber, Raymond Xifo, and James Naughton Martha Swope
