Take a Look Back at Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway

Photos   Take a Look Back at Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 14, 2019
 
The musical, adapted from a portion of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, opened November 14, 2016, at the Imperial Theatre.
Josh Groban and the Cast Chad Batka

November 14 marks the anniversary of the Broadway opening of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, the immersive electropop musical adaptation of a slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace from Tony-nominated composer Dave Malloy and Tony-winning Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin.

The production, which starred internationally acclaimed vocalist Josh Groban in the role of Pierre, arrived on Broadway in 2016 after its original Off-Broadway premiere at Ars Nova and subsequent productions Off-Broadway and at American Repertory Theater.

The Great Comet also featured Denée Benton as Natasha, Brittain Ashford as Sonya, Gelsey Bell as Princess Mary, Nicholas Belton as Bolkonsky/Andrey, Nick Choksi as Dolokhov, Amber Gray as Helene, Grace McLean as Marya D, Paul Pinto as Balaga, Scott Stangland as Pierre (standby), and Lucas Steele as Anatole. The ensemble included Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Heath Saunders, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

114202 - Josh Groban in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban Chad Batka
118398 - Josh Groban in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban Chad Batka
118534 - Denée Benton in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Denée Benton Chad Batka
112858 Josh Groban and Denée Benton in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban and Denée Benton Chad Batka
118824 Josh Groban and the Cast of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban and the Cast Chad Batka
119137 - Denée Benton and Amber Gray in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Denée Benton and Amber Gray Chad Batka
119390 - Brittain Ashford in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Brittain Ashford in The Great Comet Chad Batka
112151 - Denée Benton in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Denée Benton Chad Batka
106954 - Josh Groban in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Josh Groban Chad Batka
119357 - Lucas Steele and Denée Benton in NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Photo by Chad Batka.jpg
Lucas Steele and Denée Benton Chad Batka
