Take a Look Back at Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway

The musical, adapted from a portion of Tolstoy’s War and Peace, opened November 14, 2016, at the Imperial Theatre.

November 14 marks the anniversary of the Broadway opening of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, the immersive electropop musical adaptation of a slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace from Tony-nominated composer Dave Malloy and Tony-winning Hadestown director Rachel Chavkin. The production, which starred internationally acclaimed vocalist Josh Groban in the role of Pierre, arrived on Broadway in 2016 after its original Off-Broadway premiere at Ars Nova and subsequent productions Off-Broadway and at American Repertory Theater. The Great Comet also featured Denée Benton as Natasha, Brittain Ashford as Sonya, Gelsey Bell as Princess Mary, Nicholas Belton as Bolkonsky/Andrey, Nick Choksi as Dolokhov, Amber Gray as Helene, Grace McLean as Marya D, Paul Pinto as Balaga, Scott Stangland as Pierre (standby), and Lucas Steele as Anatole. The ensemble included Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Heath Saunders, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

