Take a Look Back at Sally Field in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway

By Nathan Skethway
Nov 06, 2019
 
The Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner celebrates her birthday November 6.
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes

November 6 marks the birthday of actor Sally Field. Known for her performances in films such as Norma Rae, Places in the Heart, Steel Magnolias, Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, and Lincoln, Field has earned two Academy Awards, three Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work on screen, as well as a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2017 revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie.

Tony-winning director Sam Gold's production of the Williams classic opened March 9, 2017, at the Belasco Theatre. Field starred as flawed matriarch Amanda Wingfield, with Joe Mantello, Madison Ferris, and Finn Wittrock rounding out the cast as Tom Wingfield, Laura Wingfield, and Jim O'Connor, respectively.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Joe Mantello, Sally Field, and Finn Wittrock Julieta Cervantes
Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris Julieta Cervantes
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes
Madison Ferris and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes
Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris Julieta Cervantes
Joe Mantello and Sally Field Julieta Cervantes
Madison Ferris, Sally Field, and Joe Mantello Julieta Cervantes
Sally Field and Joe Mantello Julieta Cervantes
