Take a Look Back at the Broadway Revival of Godspell

The production opened at Circle in the Square Theatre November 7, 2011.

November 7 marks the anniversary of the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell, Stephen Schwartz' musical take on biblical parables and the Gospel of Matthew.

The production marked the first Broadway revival of the show, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1971 and on Broadway in 1976.

The revival, directed by Daniel Goldstein, opened at Circle in the Square Theatre with a cast that included Hunter Parrish, Wallace Smith, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Celisse Henderson, Telly Leung, George Salazar, Morgan James, Uzo Aduba, Nick Blaemire, and Lindsay Mendez. Following Parrish's departure, Corbin Bleu took over the role of Jesus until the show's closing on June 24, 2012.

Flip through photos from the production below:

