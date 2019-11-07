Take a Look Back at the Broadway Revival of Godspell

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Take a Look Back at the Broadway Revival of Godspell
By Nathan Skethway
Nov 07, 2019
 
The production opened at Circle in the Square Theatre November 7, 2011.
Godspell_Broadway_Production Photos_2011_X_HR
Cast of Godspell Jeremy Daniel

November 7 marks the anniversary of the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell, Stephen Schwartz' musical take on biblical parables and the Gospel of Matthew.

The production marked the first Broadway revival of the show, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1971 and on Broadway in 1976.

The revival, directed by Daniel Goldstein, opened at Circle in the Square Theatre with a cast that included Hunter Parrish, Wallace Smith, Anna Maria Perez de Tagle, Celisse Henderson, Telly Leung, George Salazar, Morgan James, Uzo Aduba, Nick Blaemire, and Lindsay Mendez. Following Parrish's departure, Corbin Bleu took over the role of Jesus until the show's closing on June 24, 2012.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Production Photos: Godspell on Broadway

Production Photos: Godspell on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Lindsay Mendez and company
Lindsay Mendez and company Jeremy Daniel
The company
The company Jeremy Daniel
Hunter Parrish and Wallace Smith
Hunter Parrish and Wallace Smith Jeremy Daniel
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and company
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle and company Jeremy Daniel
Hunter Parrish, Uzo Aduba and company
Hunter Parrish, Uzo Aduba and company Jeremy Daniel
Celisse Henderson
Celisse Henderson Jeremy Daniel
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle
Telly Leung and Anna Maria Perez de Tagle Jeremy Daniel
Uzo Aduba, with an audience member, and company
Uzo Aduba, with an audience member, and company Jeremy Daniel
The company
The company Jeremy Daniel
Uzo Aduba
Uzo Aduba Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!