Take a Musical Tour of The Actors Fund’s Friedman Health Center

Company-bound Bobby Conte Thornton and more appear in the new music video for the theatre district clinic.

A secret to the well-being of Broadway performers—or anyone working in the theatre industry, for that matter? The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center.

The clinic, located at The Actors Fund's headquarters in Times Square, provides primary and specialty care under most insurance plans. Catered specifically to theatre folk, the clinic also offers frequent health workshops—and plays cast recordings in the waiting room.

In the music video above, a handful of stage favorites bring some theatrical spark to the space. Watch as Bobby Conte Thornton (Broadway's upcoming Company), Adrienne Walker (The Lion King), Marissa Rosen (R.R.R.E.D.), Derrick Cobey (Kiss Me, Kate), and Mallory Hawks belt out the virtues of the clinic.

The song, titled "Gotta Go to the Doctor," is penned by Barbara Anselmi (It Shoulda Been You, the album of which makes a cameo). Alex Diaz directs the music video, with Ryan VanDenBoom (Fosse/Verdon) choreographing.

“This music video is quite simply a love letter to the incredible doctors and staff of The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, who take great pride in the medical care they provide to everyone who works in entertainment and performing arts,” said Tony winner and Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell, adding, “the success of The Friedman Health Center would not be possible without the steadfast support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.”

Please note that despite what the music video might suggest, Cobey, Hawks, Rosen, Thornton, and Walker are not licensed medical professionals and will not administer tests, vaccines, or anything else upon a visit to the health center. You can, however, catch their talents on stage.