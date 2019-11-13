Take an Unprecedented Look Inside London’s Royal Opera House

In addition to its live work, the organization continues its cinema season—bringing productions to theatres around the world—through June 2020.

Located in London’s Covent Garden, the Royal Opera House was first constructed in 1732 by actor-manager John Rich. While the building was the home to performances of musical compositions, ballets, theatre pieces, and more, in 1846 composer and conductor Michael Costa joined the theatre with his company of musicians and in 1847, the building was rechristened as the Royal Italian Opera.

The current Royal Opera House is the third building to be constructed on the Convent Garden site, following fires in 1808 and 1858. The theatre is the home to The Royal Opera, The Royal Ballet, the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, and the Royal Opera House Collections.

The Royal Opera House launched its 2019/2020 cinema season, which brought the organization’s stage productions to the screen, with a production of Don Giovanni in October. The season continues through June 2020 with screenings of The Sleeping Beauty, La Bohème, and more. To learn more about when and where the productions of the current season can be viewed in theatres around the U.S., visit rohcinematickets.com.

Flip through photos of the Royal Opera House below:

