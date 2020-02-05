Tarell Alvin McCraney, Brian Tyree Henry, Sterling K. Brown, More Join Geffen Playhouse Residency

The artists will develop work with unlimited creative freedom and resources at the Geffen for one year.

Six of the most sought-after Black artists in America have partnered with Geffen Playhouse for a year-long artist residency that provides space, dramaturgical support, and additional resources for them to create stories while retaining full creative control.

The partnership comes through Cast Iron Entertainment, a cohort of artists including Oscar winner and Tony nominee Tarell Alvin McCraney, Tony nominees Brian Tyree Henry and Jon Michael Hill, Broadway alums André Holland and Glenn Davis and two-time Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown.

“The six of us are constantly engaged in other projects all over the world, and the ability to carve out a time and place to come together, brainstorm and develop new theater is crucial to our process,” said Glenn Davis. “This leaves us free to dream together."

Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman said the project will allow the cohort to avoid the pressures of a timeline and offers complete autonomy.

The Cast Iron Entertainment artist residency at Geffen Playhouse is made possible through the support of the Pop Culture Collaborative and the Steward Family Foundation.