Tarell Alvin McCraney to Interview Peter Brook at Opening of Why? Off-Broadway

The discussion, which will be free and open to the public, will take place September 26.

Oscar-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney will interview Peter Brook September 26 following the opening-night performance of Brook's latest show Why?, co-created with frequent collaborator Marie-Hélène Estienne, at Theatre For a New Audience. The post-show interview at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center will be free and open to the public.

The discussion is expected to begin at approximately 8:45 PM and and will be filmed by WNET/ALL ARTS for future broadcast.

TFANA's U.S. premiere of Why?, which began September 21 in Brooklyn and continues through October 6, is part of the city-wide Peter Brook/NY series. The initiative features a number of events recognizing Brooks' contributions to theatre, opera, film, TV, and literature, as well as his impact on the next generation of artists. Check out the complete lineup here.

The premiere is also part of the French Institute Alliance Française’s (FIAF) Crossing the Line Festival.

The show asks: Why theatre? And what is it for? Why? looks at the theatre practitioners who were inspired to explore these questions, starting with Vsevold Meyerhold, the seminal director who recognized the threats to theatre—and art in general—in 1930s Russia. The cast features Hayley Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, and Marcello Magni.