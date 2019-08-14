Tarell Alvin McCraney’s David Makes Man, With Phylicia Rashad, Begins August 14 on OWN

The coming-of-age series stars Akili McDowell as David, a young teen struggling to be himself and survive his hometown.

Oscar winner and Tony nominee Tarell Alvin McCraney’s first television project David Makes Man premieres on OWN August 14. The series is based on McCraney’s own life growing up in a low-income family in an underserved neighborhood of Miami.

Akili McDowell (The Astronaut Wives Club) stars as the 14-year old title character, a prodigy struggling with the death of his best friend. In addition, he must balance two personas in order to survive his surroundings. Alana Arenas (Hall of Passes) plays David's mother Gloria, a single mom and former drug user determined to make a better life for her family.

Among McDowell and Arenas’ costars are Hamilton alum Isaiah Johnson, Tony winner and upcoming Broadway director Phylicia Rashad, and Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Seven Guitars).

Among McCraney's achievements are his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight (from his own play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue) and a Tony nomination for Choir Boy, which marked his Broadway debut. Serving as executive producers for David Makes Man are McCraney, Michael B. Jordan, and Oprah Winfrey.

The show debuted at SXSW Festival in March 2019, previewing three episodes. The series’ first season is comprised of 10 episodes.

