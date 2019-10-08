Target Margin Announces 2019–2020 Season

The company will invite audiences into the development process of its 12-hour retelling of The One Thousand and One Nights.

Target Margin Theater has unveiled its 2019–2020 lineup, marking its third season at the company's home, The Doxsee, in Sunset Park (and its 29th since its founding). The centerpiece of the season will be a series of extended workshop presentations, led by director David Herskovits, that will invite audiences into the development process of One Night, Target Margin's epic, 12-hour retelling of The One Thousand and One Nights.

The workshop presentations will kick off with The Sea The Sea October 23 at The Doxsee; Pussycock Know Nothing January 23–25, 2020, at Long Island City’s The Chocolate Factory; and You Are Not Broken March 5–14 at The Doxsee. Culminating this exploration of The One Thousand and One Nights will be Cities of Brass, the June 2020 edition of Target Margin’s annual TMT Lab.



Target Margin’s 2019–2020 season will also include the world premiere of Present Shame and Further Woe, conceived and directed by Associate Artists Director Moe Yousuf. The piece is described as a fantasia in B-flat for bagpipes, exploring South Asian nostalgia for the former British Empire and its traditions and subcultures, most notably those concerning William Shakespeare. The premiere will run April 30–May 16.

Rounding out the season slate will be TMT Presents, Target Margin’s curated presentation program. The 2020 presentations will be David Commander’s Fear in the Western World, a digital puppetry performance that examines gun control and fear in contemporary America (January 2–19); and Salesman之死: The (Almost!) True Story of the 1983 Production of Death of a Salesman at the Beijing People’s Arts Theatre Directed by Mr. Arthur Miller Himself From a Script Translated By Mr. Ying Ruocheng Who Also Played Willy Loman, co-conceived and written by Jeremy Tiang, co-conceived and directed by Michael Leibenluft, and produced by Yangtze Repertory Theatre and Gung Ho Projects (March 29–April 19).

Visit TargetMargin.org for more information.