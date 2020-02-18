Taylor Iman Jones Joins Emojiland Off-Broadway February 18

Taylor Iman Jones Joins Emojiland Off-Broadway February 18
By Olivia Clement
Feb 18, 2020
 
The Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day star, soon to star in Hamilton in Los Angeles, will temporarily step in for Lesli Margherita.

Head Over Heels and Groundhog Day star Taylor Iman Jones will step into the role of the Princess emoji in the Emojiland musical at the Duke on 42nd Street, temporarily replacing Lesli Margherita February 18–23. Jones returns Off-Broadway following a recent turn in the world-premiere musical Scotland PA at Roundabout.

Directed by Thomas Caruso with choreography by Kenny Ingram, Emojiland is currently scheduled to play through March 19.

Taylor Iman Jones in <i>Emojiland</i>
Taylor Iman Jones in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel

Emojiland, which began previews January 9, stars Max Crumm as Man in Business Suit Levitating, Jacob Dickey as Smiling Face with Sunglasses, Dwelvan David as Guardsman, Heather Makalani as Kissy Face, Tanisha Moore as Woman Dancing, Jordan Fife Hunt as Man Dancing, Lucas Steele as Skull, George Abud as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell and Natalie Weiss as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada as Pile of Poo, Margherita as Princess, and Josh Lamon as Prince.

Shelby Acosta and Karl Skyler Urban are the understudies, and Geena Quintos is the swing.

The production features musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, hair and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Cast in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in <i>Emojiland</i>
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
in <i>Emojiland</i>
George Abud and Laura Schein in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Lesli Margherita in <i>Emojiland</i>
Lesli Margherita in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
