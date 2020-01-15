Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition Now Accepting Entries for 2020 Contest

The contest will award three emerging musical theatre writers with a studio recording of their song.

Mean Girls Tony nominee Taylor Louderman has teamed up with Ben Rauhala to present the second annual Write Out Loud songwriting contest, which shines a spotlight on emerging musical theatre songwriters by giving them the opportunity to have a song performed by Broadway professionals and recorded in a NYC recording studio.

Writers can submit original songs through January 31 through Louderman's website. Three songs will be selected to be recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with songs from 10 other selected composers.

Joining the contest's team for its sophomore outing are producers Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch.

Watch Louderman herself perform ‘Little Miss Perfect,’ by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé, in the music video below.

