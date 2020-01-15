Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition Now Accepting Entries for 2020 Contest

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Taylor Louderman-Led Write Out Loud Songwriting Competition Now Accepting Entries for 2020 Contest
By Logan Culwell-Block
Jan 15, 2020
 
The contest will award three emerging musical theatre writers with a studio recording of their song.
Tony_Award_Nominees_Meet_The_Press_Portraits_2018_HR
Taylor Louderman Marc J. Franklin

Mean Girls Tony nominee Taylor Louderman has teamed up with Ben Rauhala to present the second annual Write Out Loud songwriting contest, which shines a spotlight on emerging musical theatre songwriters by giving them the opportunity to have a song performed by Broadway professionals and recorded in a NYC recording studio.

Writers can submit original songs through January 31 through Louderman's website. Three songs will be selected to be recorded by a Broadway alum, and the tracks will be distributed on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. Winners will also have their song showcased at an NYC concert along with songs from 10 other selected composers.

Joining the contest's team for its sophomore outing are producers Hannah Kloepfer and Sarah Glugatch.

Watch Louderman herself perform ‘Little Miss Perfect,’ by 2019 winner Joriah Kwamé, in the music video below.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!