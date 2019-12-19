Taylor Mac to Be First-Ever Artist in Residence at WNET's ALL ARTS

Taylor Mac to Be First-Ever Artist in Residence at WNET's ALL ARTS
By Olivia Clement
Dec 19, 2019
 
Mac will create video content for the broadcast channel and its digital platforms.
Taylor Mac
Taylor Mac Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Taylor Mac will be the first-ever artist in residence at WNET's culture hub, ALL ARTS. Throughout 2020, Mac will create video content to across the broadcast television station, streaming app, and other digital platforms.

“It’s thrilling to create original content for a channel called ALL ARTS," says Mac. "That’s like getting asked to make work for my idea of utopia.”

Mac, who is a MacArthur Fellow and Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, is a playwright, actor, singer-songwriter, performance artist, director and producer. Mac, whose play Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus was nominated for seven Tony Awards earlier this year, is currently on tour with concert Holiday Sauce.

