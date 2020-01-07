TDF Relaunches Go Off-Off and Beyond Ticket Program

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   TDF Relaunches Go Off-Off and Beyond Ticket Program
By Dan Meyer
Jan 07, 2020
 
The initiative provides access to discounts for shows playing in more intimate venues around New York City.
tdf_2017_Logo_HR

TDF, the not-for-profit theatre organization, has relaunched its Off-Off-Broadway discount ticket program as Go Off-Off and Beyond. The initiative aims to provide more opportunities to see theatre, dance, and music beyond the Great White Way.

“People love this program because they can be more adventurous in their choice of performances to attend because the cost is very affordable,” said TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey. “A vital part of TDF’s mission is to help productions in smaller venues build their audiences so they can continue to present new works.”

A TIMELINE: Celebrating 50 Years of TDF

There is a one-time only $5 membership fee to join and gain access to the hundreds of shows on any given day.

To sign up for the program, visit TDF.org.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!