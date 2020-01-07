TDF Relaunches Go Off-Off and Beyond Ticket Program

The initiative provides access to discounts for shows playing in more intimate venues around New York City.

TDF, the not-for-profit theatre organization, has relaunched its Off-Off-Broadway discount ticket program as Go Off-Off and Beyond. The initiative aims to provide more opportunities to see theatre, dance, and music beyond the Great White Way.

“People love this program because they can be more adventurous in their choice of performances to attend because the cost is very affordable,” said TDF Executive Director Victoria Bailey. “A vital part of TDF’s mission is to help productions in smaller venues build their audiences so they can continue to present new works.”

There is a one-time only $5 membership fee to join and gain access to the hundreds of shows on any given day.