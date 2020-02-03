TDF Will Honor Josh Groban, Kenny Leon, More at 2020 Gala

By Andrew Gans
Feb 03, 2020
 
The March 23 celebration will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street.
Josh Groban
Josh Groban Joseph Marzullo/WENN

TDF will present its Founders Award to The Great Comet Tony nominee Josh Groban, who is the founder of the Find Your Light Foundation, at its 2020 gala, set for March 23 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The organization will also honor Tony-winning director Kenny Leon, currently represented on Broadway with A Soldier’s Play, and Artistic Director of Théâtre Marigny Jean-Luc Choplin, who is responsible for introducing numerous American Broadway musicals to French audiences, including the recent Funny Girl.

READ: What Everyone Can Learn From A Soldier’s Play

TDF, a not-for-profit dedicated to bringing the power of the performing arts to everyone, created the TDF Founders Award in 2018 to honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated a deep commitment to TDF and its mission; previous recipients include Graciela Daniele and James Lapine. Groban founded the Find Your Light Foundation in 2011; the organization is dedicated to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to experience a quality arts education.

READ: Josh Groban Will Debut New Residency at Radio City Music Hall

For ticket information, email events@tdf.org.

