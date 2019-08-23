Teal Wicks and Bobby Conte Thornton to Star in Last Days of Summer Musical at George Street Playhouse

The show, based on the best-selling novel by Steve Kluger, will open the season at the New Brunswick, New Jersey theatre this October.

Teal Wicks, who just wrapped her starring run in The Cher Show on Broadway, will co-star opposite Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale) in the new musical Last Days of Summer, which begins performances October 15 at the George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Based on the novel by Steve Kluger about a young boy from Brooklyn who forges a pen-pal friendship with a star player from the New York Giants, Last Days of Summer has a score by Jason Howland (Little Women), and a book by Kluger. The musical arrives at the George Street Playhouse following a 2018 world premiere at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre. Newsies Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun directs the production, which will run through November 10. The cast will also feature Danny Binstock (Breakfast at Tiffany’s), Don Stephenson (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Will Burton (Hello, Dolly!), Christine Pedi (Forbidden Broadway), Julian Lerner (Les Misérables), Parker Weathersbee (Les Misérables), Gilberto Moretti-Hamilton (School of Rock), Sabatino Cruz, Jeslyn Zubrycki, Peter Saide, Sean Watkinson, Julio Rey, and Junior Mendez. Last Days of Summer has set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lauren Shaw, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Brian Ronan, musical direction by Lon Hoyt and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. Last Days of Summer is produced in association with Daryl Roth. Visit GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.

