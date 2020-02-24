Teal Wicks and Hugh Panaro Will Star in Signature Production of Frank Wildhorn Musical Camille Claudel

Performances will begin in Arlington, Virginia, March 24.

Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Wicked) and Hugh Panaro (The Phantom of the Opera, Side Show) will star as Camille Claudel and Auguste Rodin in Signature Theatre’s upcoming production of the Frank Wildhorn musical Camille Claudel.

Directed by Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer, performances are scheduled for March 24–April 19 in Signature’s MAX Theatre in Arlington, Virginia.

Wicks and Panaro will be joined by Christopher Bloch (Signature’s Assassins), Vincent Kempski (Signature’s Assassins), Crystal Mosser (Signature’s Gun & Powder), Donna Migliaccio (War Paint), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature’s Passion), David Schlumpf (Theater J’s Sheltered), Shayla S. Simmons (Signature’s Dreamgirls), and Bobby Smith (Signature’s Assassins). The production’s swings include Christina Ann Jordan, Alani Kravitz, and Christian Montgomery.



Camille Claudel has a book and lyrics by Nan Knighton (The Scarlet Pimpernel) and music by Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Bonnie & Clyde).

“In today’s world, Camille Claudel’s story feels more relevant than ever,” said Schaeffer in a statement. “I’m thrilled that both Teal Wicks and Hugh Panaro will bring their incredible talents to Camille and Rodin in this fierce new musical about these impassioned artists. Frank Wildhorn and Nan Knighton have written this new musical as a bold retelling of Camille’s life which will give audiences a window into her amazing life and artistry.”

Scenic designer Paul Tate DePoo III (Signature’s Titanic, Blackbeard) will transform the MAX Theatre into sculptor Rodin’s studio. The production will also feature musical direction by Nick Williams, choreography by Matthew Gardiner, lighting design by Howell Binkley, costume design by Kathleen Geldard, wig design by Anne Nesmith, sound design by Ryan Hickey, music supervision and orchestrations by Jason Howland, intimacy coordination by Casey Kaleba, assistant direction by Michael Windsor, and casting by Kelly Crandall d’Amboise.

The production stage manager is Kerry Epstein, the assistant stage manager is Julia Singer, and the production assistant is Katie Moshier.

