Ted Chapin to Talk Harold Prince and Follies at New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

Rodgers and Hammerstein President and Chief Creative Officer Ted Chapin will give a talk on the late Tony-winning director Harold Prince and Follies at New York Public Library's Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center March 26. Reservations for the free event, titled Everything Was Possible: A Follies Celebration, can be made online beginning February 26.
Chapin served as a production assistant on the original 1971 Broadway production of Follies, documenting the entire process with extensive journals so that he could write up the experience for college credit. Chapin later turned these notes into a 2003 book offering an exhaustive backstage look at the development of the Stephen Sondheim-James Goldman musical, titled Everything Was Possible: The Birth of the Musical Follies.
The talk is being given in conjunction with the library's current special exhibit, In the Company of Harold Prince: Broadway Producer, Director, Collaborator, on display through March 31. The exhibit pays tribute to the late director and producer, with artifacts covering his work on such productions as, in addition to Follies, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Company, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera.