Telly Leung Will Return to The Green Room 42 With Sing Happy

The recent star of Broadway’s Aladdin will take audiences through his memorable performances in Rent, Godspell, and Glee.

Telly Leung, who recently concluded a 20-month Broadway run in the title role of Disney's Aladdin, will return to the Green Room 42 with his popular nightclub act Sing Happy on September 26 at 7 PM.

Leung will take audiences through his personal journey from Brooklyn to Broadway, performing material by Stephen Sondheim, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, John Kander and Fred Ebb, Alan Menken, George and Ira Gershwin, and Cole Porter.

Gary Adler (Altarboyz) is music director for Sing Happy, which features direction by

Alan Muraoka (Pacific Overtures, Miss Saigon).

Leung's Broadway credits also include the musicals In Transit and Allegiance, the revivals of Flower Drum Song and Pacific Overtures, and the final Broadway company of Rent. He originated the role of Boq in the Chicago production of Wicked and played Dalton Academy Warbler Wes on Fox’s Glee. New York State of Mind: The Remixes —Telly Leung + DRWM was recently released and is available for download on iTunes and to stream on Spotify/Apple Music.

