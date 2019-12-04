Terrence Mann Joins Lee Pace and Jared Harris in Apple TV’s Foundation

The show is based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi novel trilogy.

Three-time Tony nominee Terrence Mann (Pippin, Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables) has joined Apple TV’s upcoming drama Foundation as a series regular. Broadway's original Javert joins previously announced Lee Pace (Angels in America) and Jared Harris (Mad Men, The Terror).

Deadline reports the show, based on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi book trilogy, will also feature Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, and Cassian Bilton. The 10-episode series follows The Foundation, a group of scientists and engineers tasked with saving the universe from the predicted catastrophic fallout of the Galactic Empire’s imminent collapse.

Mann, recently seen Off-Broadway in the title role of Jerry Springer–The Opera, will portray Brother Dusk, the oldest living member of the ruling family. Pace plays Brother Day, the Emperor of the Galaxy, with Harris as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire.

Foundation comes from showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, executive producer Josh Friedman, and producer Skydance Television. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, and Robyn Asimov also serve as executive producers.

