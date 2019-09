Test Your Knowledge: 11 Times the Holidays and Theatre Collided The season of cheer is in full swing, now that we’ve gobbled our turkey and dug into our stuffing. How much do you know about the holidays as seen onstage?

Who are the sisters that take their act to a Vermont inn for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas?

What award-winning songwriting team wrote the score to A Christmas Story?

What song from Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical features tap-dancing-while-jumping-rope choreography?

In what Broadway musical does Christmas come early because “We need a little Christmas, right this very minute”?

What famed Broadway actor played the title character in Broadway’s original Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!?

What playwright wrote The Santaland Diaries, about his time working as an elf at Macy’s?

Musical book writer Bob Martin turned the Will Ferrell movie Elf into a stage musical. Martin also wrote the book to what Broadway musical?

The 1991 solo version of A Christmas Carol starred this British actor and Office of the British Empire.

Name the dancer who made “Turkey Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises an iconic number.

In She Loves Me, carolers count down to Christmas in “12 Days to Christmas.” What is the correct combination of numbers in this full verses that countdown to Christmas day? (I.e. “Twelve days to Christmas, twelve days to Christmas” is 12.)

A movie practically synonymous with the holidays, Meet Me in St. Louis starred Judy Garland and featured the standard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” In what year did the Broadway show of the same name first bow on the Main Stem?

Do You Hear What I Hear? It’s the sound of studying. Hit the books on your holiday musicals and try again!

Ding Dong Merrily On High Bells are ringing for you, but you still have a little ways to go to pitch perfect.