TFANA Revival of Fefu and Her Friends Extends Off-Broadway

Lileana Blain-Cruz directs the María Irene Fornés play at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn.

Theatre For a New Audience has added four performances of its production of María Irene Fornés' Fefu and Her Friends, directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lileana Blain-Cruz. Elaborately staged in the Polonsky Shakespeare Center, the production sees the audience split up into four groups (as the play is written), and move around the auditorium where they experience the story in a different setting and in a different order.

In Fefu and Her Friends, a group of articulate, idiosyncratic women gather in Fefu’s New England country house in 1935 to rehearse for a charity event. The play, though studied frequently, has not been staged Off-Broadway since its original staging at the American Place Theatre in 1978.

The cast of the TFANA production, which officially opened November 24, is made up of Brittany Bradford (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Merrily We Roll Along ) as Julia, Juliana Canfield (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Succession) as Christina, Helen Cespedes (The Cripple of Inishmaan, The School for Scandal) as Emma, Jennifer Lim (Chinglish, Usual Girls) as Cindy, Ronete Levenson (Lascivious Something, Our Town) as Sue, Lindsay Rico (Alligator, Song for a Future Generation) as Paula, Amelia Workman (The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead, Coriolanus) as Fefu, and Carmen Zilles (Little Women, Scenes from a Marriage) as Cecilia.

Fefu and Her Friends began performances November 16 and was originally scheduled to play through December 8. It will now continue through December 12.

The creative team includes set designer Adam Rigg, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Jane Cox, sound designer Palmer Hefferan, and props supervisor Andrew Diaz.