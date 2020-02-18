That Whole Being Artistic Thing: Beetlejuice Will Feature Fan Art on Upcoming Playbill Cover

By Playbill Staff
Feb 18, 2020
 
Enter for the chance to see your art on the show's May cover!
Beetlejuice's backstage fan art wall Roberto Araujo

Jump in the line for the chance to see your fan art on the show's May cover!

Backstage at the Winter Garden Theatre, the walls are plastered with an almost unfathomable amount of fan art. Inspired by the talent and love that its fans have already shown, the production has decided to celebrate fan art in a big way! For the first time ever on Broadway, one artist will win the chance to see their work on the May cover of the official Beetlejuice Playbill. Entries must be submitted no later than Friday, March 6, at 11:59:59 PM EST. Entry art will be judged and five finalists will be posted for public voting.

To enter, and to read The Handbook for the Recently Inspired to Create Beetlejuice Fan Art (also known as the rules and regulations and submission requirements), click here.


Beetlejuice fan art Roberto Araujo

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, continues at the Winter Garden Theatre. Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical last year.

