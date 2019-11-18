The 2019 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala Is Held November 18

The 19th annual event, honoring Kathy Bates, features performances by Ana Villafañe, Pascale Armand, Sarah Snook, Justin Long, and more.

The 19th annual 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala is held November 18 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. The benefit event, in which writers, directors, actors, and production staff create original works in less than 24 hours, honors Kathy Bates, with proceeds going in support of LE&RN—an organization fighting lymphedema and lymphatic disease.

As in the past, the 24 Hour Plays asks creative teams to come together for the first time at 10 PM the evening prior. Writers spend the night writing the 10-minute plays, and rehearsals begin at 9 AM the morning of the gala.

This year's 24 Hour Plays features brand-new short works penned by Jesse Eisenberg, Jonathan Marc Sherman, Robert O’Hara, Monique Moses, Lily Houghton, and Gracie Gardner, directed by Carolyn Cantor, Taylor Reynolds, Timothy Douglas, Theresa Rebeck, and Pippin Parker.

The company of performers is comprised of David Harbour, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Domińczyk, Ana Villafañe, Dyllon Burnside, Katherine McNamara, Maura Tierney, Justin Long, Larry Owens, Julie Klausner, Robin De Jesus, Julie James, Pascale Armand, Justine Lupe, Evan Jonigkeit, Vella Lovell, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Genevieve Angelson, Francesca Ramsey, Sarah Snook, Olivia Washington, Erin Darke, Mat Fraser, Josh Hamilton, Brett Gelman, Kelly Aucoin, David Krumholtz and Joel Marsh Garland.

Jonathan Coulton is the evening's musical guest, and Terrence McNally and Tom Kirdahy are benefit committee members for the gala.

Visit 24hourplays.com for tickets and more information.