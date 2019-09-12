The Band’s Visit Tony Winner Ari’el Stachel Will Star in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Concert at Lincoln Center

By Andrew Gans
Sep 12, 2019
 
Michael Arden will direct the February 2020 presentation at David Geffen Hall.
Ari'el Stachel Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Ari’el Stachel, a Tony winner for his performance in The Band's Visit, will star in the title role of Manhattan Concert Productions’ upcoming presentation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The February 17, 2020, performance, as previously announced, will be held at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical. A chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States plus the New York City Chamber Orchestra will be part of the performance. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Michael Arden Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, who directed the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island, will direct the evening with musical direction by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots).

Lloyd Webber and Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a re-imagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his coat of many colors. Lloyd Webber’s music will also be celebrated at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse early next year with the world-premiere retrospective Unmasked, based on the composer's recent memoir.

READ: Paper Mill Playhouse's 2019–2020 Season to Include Unmasked, Chasing Rainbows, and Dion Musical The Wanderer

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat joins MCP’s previous Broadway Series concert performances, which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014), and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets can be purchased at LincolnCenter.org.

