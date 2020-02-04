The Boys in the Band Stars Will Be Part of Mr. Abbott Award Gala Honoring Joe Mantello

By Andrew Gans
Feb 04, 2020
 
The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation’s annual event will feature Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, and more.
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_065 The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast Joan Marcus

Cast members from the Tony-winning revival of The Boys in the Band—soon to reprise their performances for Netflix—will be part of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation's upcoming “Mr. Abbott” Award gala honoring the previously announced Joe Mantello, who directed the Broadway premiere of Mart Crowley’s play.

Matt Bomer, Robin de Jesús, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Andrew Rannells will be on hand to celebrate Mantello March 30 at Current in Manhattan. Also scheduled to be part of the evening are Tony winners Stephanie J. Block and Michael Cerveris, as well as Jon Robin Baitz, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christopher Fitzgerald, Allison Janney, Derek Klena, Jessica Molaskey, John Pizzarelli, Martha Plimpton, Jessica Stone, and Jon Robin Baitz. Mario Cantone will host.

READ: The Boys in the Band to Be Adapted for Netflix With All-Star Broadway Cast

Lisa Leguillou will direct the tribute performance with musical direction by Stephen Oremus. Tom Kitt will also accompany the performers.

“This world-class list of stage and screen talent is a fantastic testament to the caliber and longevity of Joe’s work. We all look forward to a truly memorable night celebrating Joe’s brilliant career and supporting SDCF’s vital programs in our field,” stated director Mark Brokaw, who is the gala co-chair.

Proceeds will benefit the early-career programs of SDCF.

Mantello earned back-to-back Tonys for directing Take Me Out and Assassins. His additional credits on Broadway include Wicked, Three Tall Women, and The Boys in the Band. This season, he will helm a revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett.

