The Broadway Superhero Party to Take Over Feinstein’s/54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Playbill Universe   The Broadway Superhero Party to Take Over Feinstein’s/54 Below
By Adam Hetrick
Oct 04, 2019
 
Broadway and comic fans will come together November 3 for an evening of pop and musical theatre covers inspired by their favorite superheroes.
Broadway_Superhero_Party_HR

The Broadway Superhero Party, a crossover concert for Broadway and comic fans, will be presented at Feinstein’s/54 Below November 3 at 9:30 PM. A lineup of comic-loving theatre artists will perform songs—ranging from Broadway to pop—inspired by their personal connection to their favorite superhero.

Set to appear are Roberto Araujo (In the Heights), Luis E. Mora (Pedro Pan), Stephen Velasquez (Addy and Uno), Lauren Lukacek (Love Never Dies), Ashley Bermudez (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Emily Royer (Seussical), Madeline Watkins (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), and Emily Iocovozzi (Mamma Mia!).

Garrett Taylor (Wicked) will music direct.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

SEE WHERE YOUR FAVORITE BROADWAY STARS ARE APPEARING IN CONCERT AND ONSTAGE AT PLAYBILL UNIVERSE

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!