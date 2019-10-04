The Broadway Superhero Party to Take Over Feinstein’s/54 Below

Broadway and comic fans will come together November 3 for an evening of pop and musical theatre covers inspired by their favorite superheroes.

The Broadway Superhero Party, a crossover concert for Broadway and comic fans, will be presented at Feinstein’s/54 Below November 3 at 9:30 PM. A lineup of comic-loving theatre artists will perform songs—ranging from Broadway to pop—inspired by their personal connection to their favorite superhero.

Set to appear are Roberto Araujo (In the Heights), Luis E. Mora (Pedro Pan), Stephen Velasquez (Addy and Uno), Lauren Lukacek (Love Never Dies), Ashley Bermudez (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Emily Royer (Seussical), Madeline Watkins (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), and Emily Iocovozzi (Mamma Mia!).

Garrett Taylor (Wicked) will music direct.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

