The Cast and Creative Team of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons Meets the Press

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   The Cast and Creative Team of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 12, 2019
 
The Broadway engagement of Bess Wohl’s play, directed Leigh Silverman, will begin performances December 23.

Second Stage Theater’s production of Grand Horizons will begin performances on Broadway December 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The Bess Wohl play, directed by Leigh Silverman, is set to open January 23, 2020, playing a 10-week engagement.

The production stars Tony winner Jane Alexander and Emmy winner James Cromwell alongside Michael Urie (Torch Song), Ben McKenzie (The O.C.), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line).

Grand Horizons centers on a family led by Bill and Nancy, a couple married for five decades. When Nancy suddenly walks out, their sons Brian and Ben must deal with an unexpectedly crumbling family.

The production features sets and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

The play, a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, arrives in New York following a recent world premiere at WTF (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

The Cast and Creative Team of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons Meets the Press

The Cast and Creative Team of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons Meets the Press

7 PHOTOS
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Jane Alexander and James Cromwell Marc J. Franklin
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Ben McKenzie, Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, and Michael Urie Marc J. Franklin
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Ben McKenzie and Ashley Park Marc J. Franklin
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Cast of Grand Horizons Marc J. Franklin
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Bess Wohl, Leigh Silverman, and cast of Grand Horizons Marc J. Franklin
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Carole Rothman, Bess Wohl, Leigh Silverman, and cast of Grand Horizons Marc J. Franklin
Grand Horizons_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Carole Rothman, Bess Wohl, Leigh Silverman, Tim McCliman, and cast of Grand Horizons Marc J. Franklin
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!