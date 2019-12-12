The Cast and Creative Team of Second Stage’s Grand Horizons Meets the Press

The Broadway engagement of Bess Wohl’s play, directed Leigh Silverman, will begin performances December 23.

Second Stage Theater’s production of Grand Horizons will begin performances on Broadway December 23 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. The Bess Wohl play, directed by Leigh Silverman, is set to open January 23, 2020, playing a 10-week engagement.

The production stars Tony winner Jane Alexander and Emmy winner James Cromwell alongside Michael Urie (Torch Song), Ben McKenzie (The O.C.), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), and Tony winner Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line).

Grand Horizons centers on a family led by Bill and Nancy, a couple married for five decades. When Nancy suddenly walks out, their sons Brian and Ben must deal with an unexpectedly crumbling family.

The production features sets and costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Palmer Hefferan. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

The play, a co-commission from the Williamstown Theatre Festival, arrives in New York following a recent world premiere at WTF (which also featured Park, Lopez, and Pancholy).

